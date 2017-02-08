Baker Hughes Announces January 2017 Rig Counts

Baker Hughes Incorporated announced that the international rig count for January 2017 was 933, up 4 from the 929 counted in December 2016, and down 112 from the 1,045 counted in January 2016. The international offshore rig count for January 2017 was 206, down 4 from the 210 counted in December 2016, and down 36 from the 242 counted in January 2016.

The average U.S. rig count for January 2017 was 683, up 49 from the 634 counted in December 2016, and up 29 from the 654 counted in January 2016. The average Canadian rig count for January 2017 was 302, up 93 from the 209 counted in December 2016, and up 110 from the 192 counted in January 2016.

The worldwide rig count for January 2017 was 1,918, up 146 from the 1,772 counted in December 2016, and up 27 from the 1,891 counted in January 2016.

Copyright 2017. Baker Hughes