Baker Hughes Announces Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

Revenue of $2.4 billion for the quarter, up 2% sequentially. Full-year revenue was $9.8 billion

GAAP net loss attributable to Baker Hughes of $417 million for the quarter includes the negative impact of $291 million of adjusting items and $107 million of income taxes

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) was $266 million for the quarter and $493 million for the year

Cash flows from operating activities were $632 million for the quarter and $4.2 billion for the year

Baker Hughes Incorporated announced results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016.

“During 2016, against the back-drop of another difficult year for the industry, we achieved significant progress on our commitment to improve financial performance by reducing operational costs, optimizing our capital structure, and strengthening our commercial strategy,” said Martin Craighead, Baker Hughes Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“In the second half of 2016, we reduced annualized costs by nearly $700 million, exceeding our initial goal by almost 40%, paid down $1 billion in debt, repurchased more than $750 million in shares, accelerated innovation with nearly 70 new product introductions, and built new sales channels for our products and technology. As we executed on an asset-light strategy to strengthen profitability and return on invested capital, we rationalized under-performing product lines in select markets and contributed our North America land pressure pumping business into a new venture that is exceptionally well positioned to participate efficiently and cost-effectively in the growth of this market segment.

“For the fourth quarter, revenue increased 2% sequentially as a result of increased activity in North America, uplift from better-than-expected seasonal year-end product sales, and pockets of growth internationally, primarily in the Middle East. This was partially offset by reduced activity across the North Sea resulting from labor union strikes, weather delays, and project postponements. This quarter we also achieved a sequential reduction in operating losses, generated $632 million of cash flow from operations, and ended the year with $4.6 billion in cash.

“Looking ahead for the first half of 2017, we expect onshore revenue in North America to increase as our customers ramp up activity, with service pricing improving but limited by overcapacity. Internationally, we are forecasting activity declines and continued pricing pressure, with pockets of growth onshore. In offshore markets, particularly deepwater, activity declines are expected to be more severe. As such, we remain focused on managing our costs and aggressively identifying revenue opportunities for our products and technology that can help our customers achieve their business objectives.

“In closing, with regard to the pending GE Oil & Gas merger, my excitement about the opportunities this transformative combination will deliver for our customers, shareholders, and employees, and the industry as a whole, has only grown since we announced the transaction in late October. GE Oil & Gas and Baker Hughes are an exceptional fit, with highly talented teams, similar cultures of innovation, and industry-leading capabilities. The integration planning teams are making good progress, the regulatory review process is proceeding as planned, and we continue to expect