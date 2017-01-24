Azerbaijani Gas Export to Turkey Increases

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend

Azerbaijan exported 5.89 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey in January-November 2016 as compared to 5.57 billion cubic meters exported in January-November 2015, the Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority said in a report posted on its website.

Azerbaijan supplied 6.17 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey in 2015 versus 6.07 billion cubic meters in 2014.

According to the report, Turkey imported 40.78 billion cubic meters of gas in January-November 2016, out of which 34.45 billion cubic meters were imported via pipelines and 6.33 billion cubic meters accounted for the liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports.

Azerbaijan's share in Turkey's total gas imports was 14.43 percent in January-November 2016.

Turkey imports gas from Azerbaijan via the South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum).

Turkey has a contract for the annual purchase of 6.6 billion cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan's offshore Shah Deniz gas and condensate field.

Copyright 2017. Trend