Another Point for Charging Electric Vehicles Opened in the TATNEFT’s Filling Stations Chain

A station for charging electric vehicles was opened at the filling station No. 3 of the Almetyevsk branch of OOO Tatneft-AZS Center.

A multi-standard fast charging station “Terra 53” allows charging a 24 kWh battery of from 30 to 80% in just 15 minutes. The station performs fast charging in the CHAdeMo standard with a direct current up to 125 A at a voltage of up to 550V. The cost of the service is 10 rubles per minute.

This is the second electric power charging station in Tatarstan, opened by OOO Tatneft-AZS Center. The first one operates in Kazan at the territory of the Khimgrad technopolis. The ceremony of its opening in May 2016 was attended by Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan, and Nail Maganov, General Director of PJSC TATNEFT.

Source: TATNEFT