Annual Conference of Employees Was Held at TATNEFT

A conference of the employees of PJSC TATNEFT, which summed up the results of the Company's activities and fulfillment of the Collective Agreement for 2016 and outlined the tasks for the current year, was held in the city of Almetyevsk (Republic of Tatarstan).

The annual event was attended by Nail Maganov, General Director of PJSC TATNEFT, Rinat Sabirov, Assistant to President of Tatarstan, Gumar Yarullin, Chairman of the TATNEFT’s Trade Union Committee, heads of the Company's structural divisions and subsidiaries and oil service companies of the Republic.

A report on the results of the TATNEFT activities in 2016 was delivered to the delegates of the conference by Nail Ibragimov, First Deputy General Director for Production - Chief Engineer of PJSC TATNEFT. He pointed out in his report that 2016 became a qualitatively new stage in the development of the Company. In the reporting year the TATNEFT Group adopted a strategy of development to 2025 in the context of the business areas. The Company shifted from maintaining stable crude oil production to its increasing and improving the effectiveness of other business segments. A strategic objective is to double the Company’s market capitalization growth by 2025 in the U.S. Dollar terms.

Nail Ibragimov voiced in his speech the Company’s key performance indicators. There was the volume of 28 million 686 thousand 30 tonnes of crude oil produced by TATNEFT Group of Companies, which is 5.3 percent higher than in 2015. Of this amount the production of crude oil outside the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation regions accounted for more than 353 thousand tonnes, which was 9.9 percent higher than the previous year level. The crude oil production volume in the whole Republic reached 35.9 million tonnes in the reporting year.

The project for the development of the high viscosity oil deposits yielded over 842 thousand tonnes of HVO in 2016. This was 2.2 times higher than the previous year amount. The ultimate production volume of high viscosity oil since the beginning of the project implementation amounted to 1 million 782 thousand tonnes.

The penetration amounted to 904 thousand meters of rock. The conventional drilling methods allowed the Company drilling and delivering 501 new wells, which was 189 wells more than in 2015. There were 467 producing wells put into operation. There were 87 side tracking operations and lateral horizontal wellbores made in the active well stock. Along with the traditional approaches the methods on application of coiled tubing units for drilling directional wells, lateral and lateral horizontal wellbores are being worked out.

The TANECO Complex processed more than 8.6 million tonnes of oil in the reporting period producing over 1.5 million tonnes of Euro-5 diesel fuel. The refinery activity was characterized by a high degree of capacity utilization (115 percent of the design capacity).

A significant event in 2016 was the launch of a delayed coking unit, which allowed increasing the depth of processing by the end of the year to 99.3 per cent and completely ceasing production of fuel