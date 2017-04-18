Alaska BP Well Spews Oil for 3 Days Before Blow-Out Contained

A British Petroleum (BP) oil and gas well in Northern Alaska blew out on Friday morning and spewed its contents into the air through the weekend, as the company was unable to put a stop to the leak due to severe weather conditions.

Workers attempted to bring the well under control, but the Alaskan North Slope is host to temperatures lower than 20 degrees Fahrenheit and 38 mph wind gusts. The damage to the well is extensive: it has risen three or four feet out of the ground and its pressure gauge has been severely damaged, according to the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (ADEC) on Saturday.

On Saturday night, workers were able to enter the wellhouse and slowly reduce the pressure. It wasn't until Monday, however, that BP announced that the well had been killed and the oil had stopped flowing.

"The top leak was misting oil in conjunction with releasing natural gas," said ADEC in a statement, but "the activation of the surface safety valve has stopped the release from that point. The bottom leak has been reduced, but is currently leaking gas as well as some minor amount of crude oil."

No people were at the well when it burst, and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the well bursting remains unknown.

The well that burst is in the Prudhoe Bay Oil Field, the largest oil field in North America. The field is estimated to have contained over one trillion gallons of oil before exploration began in the 1970s. Between then and 2005, around 460 billion gallons have been extracted, mostly by BP.

In 2006, a BP oil pipeline in Prudhoe Bay ruptured and spilled 215,000 gallons of crude oil over the North Slope. BP was fined $255 million by the state of Alaska for negligence in their maintenance of Prudhoe Bay pipelines. The infamous Exxon Valdez, which in 1989 spilled tens of millions of gallons of oil into the Gulf of Alaska, was carrying oil extracted from Prudhoe Bay.

