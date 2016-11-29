Adriatic LNG: New Services to Meet New Gas Market’s Needs

Offering flexibility tools and increase gas market’s liquidity: these are the objectives of the new services launched by Adriatic LNG for its customers.



With the approval of the amendment to the Regasification Code by the Energy Authority, Adriatic LNG started offering new services like the new intraday flexibility, which complements the existing day-ahead one, in order to meet the requirements of the new balancing market. Thanks to this new service, Adriatic LNG’s users have the opportunity to renominate not only the day before the gas day but also within the same gas day through a series of sessions.



With the new intraday flexibility service, Adriatic LNG offers its users an additional tool to capture market opportunities, such as the renomination windows offered by Snam Rete Gas in the new balancing market that entered into force last October 1. This service is also an additional and important resource to increase market liquidity. Methods and timing of the new service are provided in the technical document available on Adriatic LNG’s website.



The new rules allow the terminal’s users to have more flexibility in defining their profiles and also to opt for a gas redelivery program over a period of two months, thus offering to smallest users, wholesalers or industrial companies, the opportunity to enter into the LNG market.



With the new regasification code, Adriatic LNG has also implemented the daily allocation, to replace the previous monthly allocation system, and has also introduced the nominated = allocated rule which provides that the gas scheduled for redelivery, corresponds, in most cases, to the gas allocated to users in order to give more certainty of the energy redelivered to its customers.



"Adriatic LNG, who cares about the development of the gas market, provides its users with solutions that increase the liquidity of the gas market and improve the security of supply to the Italian system" - says Corrado Papa, Commercial Manager of Adriatic LNG.



Source: Adriatic LNG