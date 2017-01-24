ABS Enhances Safety in Expanding LNG Supply Chain

ABS, a leading provider of classification and technical services to the marine and offshore industries, has published the ABS Guide for LNG Bunkering. This new Guide provides standards for the design, construction and survey of LNG bunkering systems that are on board a vessel.

“This industry-leading Guide incorporates our expertise in the safety aspects of LNG storage and handling as well as LNG as fuel,” says ABS Chairman, President and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki. “As a technology leader, ABS is always looking ahead, anticipating the needs of industry and finding ways to advance safety in new and emerging areas like LNG bunkering vessels.”

As LNG as fuel becomes more widely adopted in the marine industry, the infrastructure will continue to expand. LNG bunkering vessels are a prime example of that supply chain expansion and will provide a viable refueling option around the world. The ABS Guide for LNG Bunkering sets out standards for LNG bunkering systems fitted to vessels intended for ship-to-ship LNG transfer. The Guide also addresses bunkering station safety, lifting and hose handling equipment, control, monitoring and emergency shutdown safety systems and emergency release systems.

“This Guide comes just as ship owners and operators are looking for the best refueling option for their unique fleets and as the LNG supply chain is considering the right LNG bunkering solutions to meet those fleet needs,” says ABS Chief Technology Officer Howard Fireman. “ABS worked closely with industry to develop guidance that addresses the latest technologies in LNG bunkering systems and supports development of these systems in a safe manner.”

Recognizing the changing landscape and increased industry focus on gas, ABS launched its Global Gas Solutions team in 2013 to support industry in developing gas-related projects. A pioneer in classification for the safe transport and handling of gas, ABS classed the world’s first LPG carrier conversion, the first LNG carrier conversion, the Methane Pioneer, in 1959, as well as the first newbuild LNG carrier, Methane Princess, in 1964, and has extensive experience with the full scope of gas-related assets, including many of the most advanced carriers in service. ABS is the industry leader in classification of liquefied gas carriers and maintains the largest global orderbook for the classification of LNG-fueled vessels.

Source: ABS