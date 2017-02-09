22nd World Petroleum Congress (WPC)

February 9, 2017

-ISTANBUL TO HOST CEO’S OF TOP PETROL AND GAS COMPANIES 

- 500 CEO’S FROM 100 COUNTRIES EXPECTED  FOR THE 22. WORLD PETROLEUM CONGRESS

 

ANKARA – The top managers of leading petrol and gas companies will meet  at 22. World Petroleum Congress (WPC) that will be held in İstanbul  on 9-13 July.

President and Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Aramco Amin N. Nasser, CEOF of BP Bob Dudley, the head of China’s CNPC Wang Yilin, CEO of Petrobras Pedro Parente, The head of Shell Ben Van Beurden, CEO of Total Patrick Pouyanne, the head of IEA and OPEC will be among the speakers at the 22. WPC Congress that will be held in İstanbul 0n 9-13 July under the theme of “Bridges to Our Energy Future”.

WPC Turkish National Committee President and CEO of Turkish Petroleum Besim Sisman, said that all the preparations for 22nd WPC under the theme of “Bridges to our Energy Future” are nearly ready, by adding, “Technically a very qualified as well socially satisfying and exciting programme is waiting for the participant”.

Sisman emphasized that WPC Congress Programme Committe  is working on an extensive programme to cover all the oppurtinities and challenges regarding the oil and gas industry, from energy geopolitics to finance, technical innovation to colloboration,  new business models to energy access.

WPC meeting in İstanbul expects 50 ministers, 500 policy makers, 500 CEO’s and 5,000 delegates from 100 countries stressed Sisman, wen on as, “We are also expecting 20,000 exhibition visitors. Turkey’s close to proximity more than 75 %of the global oil and gas reserves makes it a bridge between World’s second largest gas market, the continental Europe and World’s largest oil and gas resources, namely the Middle East and Caspian Region.”

 

 

 

 

Yasemin Kök

22. World Petroleum Congress 

Media and Communication Coordinator 

Cell :+90 532 322 1641

E- Mail  : yasemin.kok@22wpc.com

 

