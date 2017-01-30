2017 Oil Demand Growth Being Offset By Several Producers - More Rigs And Crude Coming

by Gary Bourgeault

As the oil market for 2017 gets clearer, it further reinforces the thesis that the production cut by OPEC, Russia and others will do little to sustainably improve market conditions, or the price of oil.

The most obvious catalyst is the soaring rig count being added by shale producers in the U.S., but in fact, there are several other producers that will bring a lot of oil to the market in 2017 as well, completely offsetting the growth in demand in 2017; depending on the baseline being worked from.

Overall, the consensus range is from a low of an additional 1.2 million barrels per day being added, to as high as 1.6 million barrels per day. I'm looking at it being closer to the bottom of the range, coming in at 1.2 million barrels to 1.3 million barrels. But even on the top of the range, the amount of oil coming from only a few producers will significantly weaken the effect of the cut.

Even more ominous is what is going to happen when those participating in the output cut deal return their oil to global supply. The market will be flooded with oil because of the ongoing soaring supply that will continue on unabated.

Let's look at U.S. shale first.

U.S. shale oil rigs and production

The latest figures from Baker Hughes show U.S. oil companies increased their rig count for the 12th week of the last 13 weeks, making it the eighth month in a row that has happened. Last week another 15 oil rigs were added, bringing the total count now to 566. That's the highest it's been since November 2015.

